Kluber (shoulder) will throw in front of multiple teams on Jan. 13, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
If any team is able to sign the 2014 to 2018 version of Kluber this offseason for a significantly reduced price, they'll be walking away with a steal. The veteran righty won two Cy Youngs during those years while posting a 2.85 ERA. Heading into his age-35 season, however, it's far from guaranteed that Kluber is anywhere close to being that guy again, especially after battling injuries for most of the past two seasons, limiting him to just eight total starts, a stretch in which he posted a 5.65 ERA. The extent to which MLB clubs believe he'll be able to recapture his previous form should start to become clear after his throwing session.