Cory Gearrin: Becomes free agent
Gearrin (triceps) wasn't tendered a contract for the 2019 season.
Gearrin appeared in 62 games out of the bullpen for Oakland in 2018 prior to suffering a triceps injury that ended his season. He posted a 3.77 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 57.1 innings over that span.
