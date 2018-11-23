Spangenberg was released by the Padres on Wednesday.

The transaction likely indicates that Spangenberg refused to accept his outright assignment to Triple-A El Paso after going unclaimed off waivers when the Padres designated him for assignment earlier in the week. Spangenberg will now look to find a home elsewhere before the start of spring training, though he may have to settle for a minor-league deal after he regressed at the plate for San Diego in 2018. Over his 329 plate appearances with the Padres last season, Spangenberg delivered a .660 OPS, which represented a 63-point decline from his 2017 mark.

