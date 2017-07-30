The Twins released Breslow on Sunday.

Breslow's release clears a spot on the Triple-A Rochester for prospect Dietrich Enns, who the Twins acquired in the trade that sent Jaime Garcia to the Yankees earlier Sunday. The lefty tinkered with his delivery in the offseason and was able to parlay those adjustments into a roster spot -- and some initial success -- with the Twins following spring training, but his production tanked before he missed most of July with the a ribs injury. The Twins reinstated him from the disabled list a little less than two weeks ago, but designated him for assignment shortly thereafter. Breslow will now be free to explore opportunities with other organizations, but the 36-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal no matter where he lands.