Craig Breslow: Cut loose by Minnesota
The Twins released Breslow on Sunday.
Breslow's release clears a spot on the Triple-A Rochester for prospect Dietrich Enns, who the Twins acquired in the trade that sent Jaime Garcia to the Yankees earlier Sunday. The lefty tinkered with his delivery in the offseason and was able to parlay those adjustments into a roster spot -- and some initial success -- with the Twins following spring training, but his production tanked before he missed most of July with the a ribs injury. The Twins reinstated him from the disabled list a little less than two weeks ago, but designated him for assignment shortly thereafter. Breslow will now be free to explore opportunities with other organizations, but the 36-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal no matter where he lands.
More News
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Sent down by big club•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Reinstated from DL•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Will make second rehab appearance•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Set to begin rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Will toss bullpen Thursday•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Lands on DL with rib injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...