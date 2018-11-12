Craig Kimbrel: Declines qualifying offer

Kimbrel declined the Red Sox's one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer and became a free agent Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Kimbrel is expected to command a healthy contract this offseason after putting together another All-Star campaign as Boston's closer. The 30-year-old finished the season with 42 saves, a 2.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB across 62.1 innings for the World Series champions.

