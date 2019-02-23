Craig Kimbrel: Denies reports about sitting out
Kimbrel's agent, David Meter, denied reports suggesting Kimbrel had threatened to sit out all season, saying, "Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Threatening to sit out is one thing, though actually doing so is another. With even the threat now apparently off the table, it's safer to expect that Kimbrel will land somewhere prior to Opening Day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...