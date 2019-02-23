Craig Kimbrel: Denies reports about sitting out

Kimbrel's agent, David Meter, denied reports suggesting Kimbrel had threatened to sit out all season, saying, "Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Threatening to sit out is one thing, though actually doing so is another. With even the threat now apparently off the table, it's safer to expect that Kimbrel will land somewhere prior to Opening Day.

