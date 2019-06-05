Craig Kimbrel: Drawing heavy interest from Cubs
The Cubs are "pushing hard" for Kimbrel, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The market for Kimbrel is starting to heat up now that he's no longer tied to draft-pick compensation, and the Cubs apparently have money to spend with Ben Zobrist (personal) currently on the restricted list -- if the utility man doesn't return this season, it would save the Cubs more than $9 million. The Cubs have primarily used Pedro Strop and Steve Cishek in the ninth inning this season while Brandon Morrow (elbow) works his way from an elbow injury; Kimbrel would represent a step up from all three.
