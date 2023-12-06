Kimbrel is close to an agreement with the Orioles, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Joel Sherman reported Tuesday night that talks between the two sides were picking up steam and it appears they're now nearing the finish line. It's unclear at this point what the details of the contract could look like. Kimbrel would take over as closer for the Orioles with Felix Bautista (elbow) set to miss 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 35-year-old posted a 3.26 ERA and 94:28 K:BB over 69 innings for the Phillies in 2023, collecting 23 saves along the way.