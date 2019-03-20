Craig Kimbrel: Talking with Brewers
The Brewers are talking with Kimbrel, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
There is nothing happening imminently with the two sides, but it appears the Brewers are at least doing their due diligence on the top remaining free agent with about a week to go before Opening Day.
