Craig Kimbrel: Threatens to sit out season
Kimbrel's asking price has not come down, and the closer will consider sitting out the season if no team comes close to matching his demands, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Kimbrel declined the Red Sox's qualifying offer in November and had good reason to think he'd sign a big deal as the top reliever on the market, but the offseason hasn't gone according to his plans. The fact that he's unsigned as spring games begin already hurts his chances to be available on Opening Day, but if he's really willing to sit out for most or all of the season it would certainly be a large hit to his fantasy value. Of course, the report could easily be nothing more than an attempt to regain some leverage in a tough market, so he could still sign somewhere soon.
