Craig Kimbrel: To draw qualifying offer

Kimbrel will receive the $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox on Friday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

As expected, Kimbrel will be issued the qualifying offer, which means he has 10 days to decide whether to accept the deal or head to the free-agent market. Across 63 regular-season appearances, Kimbrel logged a 2.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 42 saves in 47 chances.