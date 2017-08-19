Play

Brooks was designated for assignment Saturday.

The Cubs claimed catcher Rene Rivera off waivers and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Brooks logged a 6.20 ERA in 138 innings (24 starts) with Triple-A Iowa this season, so he will likely pass through waivers and be outrighted off the 40-man roster.

