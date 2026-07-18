Cubs' Aaron Civale: Shipped to Wrigleyville

The Athletics traded Civale to the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for minor-league reliever Aiden Moffett, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Civale was DFA'd by the Athletics on Wednesday but will now get an opportunity to contribute for the Cubs, who have lost a plethora of pitchers to the injured list. The 31-year-old spent a brief amount of time with the Cubs last season, giving up three earned runs in 13 innings out of the bullpen. He hasn't been nearly as effective this year, pitching to a 5.42 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 74.2 frames, but injuries may allow him to at least work in the rotation.