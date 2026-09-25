Civale (6-8) allowed one run on three hits and a walk across 2.1 innings of relief and took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Civale mostly pitched well but he allowed a single run in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and ultimately take the loss out of the bullpen. This was the veteran righty's first loss since July 10, and in 18 appearances since then, he's got a strong 1.72 ERA across 36.2 innings. That gives Civale some momentum heading into the postseason, and while he's not a high-leverage option for the Cubs, he gives the team someone who can reliably soak up some innings in relief.