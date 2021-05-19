Morgan (elbow) has allowed four baserunners (two hit batsmen, one hit and one walk) while striking out seven across five innings over his first four appearances at Triple-A Iowa this season.

The lefty didn't make much of a push for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen in spring training while he was still in recovery mode from an offseason elbow procedure, but he's turned some heads with his performance so far at Triple-A. Though the 31-year-old doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster, he'll still likely represent one of the top options for a call-up if the Cubs require another southpaw reliever at any point in 2021.