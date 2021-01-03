Morgan (elbow), who agreed to a contract with the Cubs on Sunday, is expected to be ready for game action at some point in March, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Upon undergoing surgery in October to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow, Morgan initially appeared set to miss 6-to-8 months. Based on how his rehab has progressed thus far, Morgan looks like he'll be able to meet the short end of that recovery timeline, which could give him a shot at being ready for Opening Day. The 30-year-old joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal, so his lack of a 40-man roster spot will still hurt his case for claiming a bullpen role to begin the season.