Alzolay will have a fourth minor-league option for 2021, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 26-year-old had a 2.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 21.1 innings (six appearances) during the shortened 2020 campaign, but an arbitrator ruled it isn't enough to use up one of the right-hander's minor-league options. Alzolay was essentially guaranteed an Opening Day roster spot without the option year, but he can now be optioned to the minors without being subjected to waivers. Regardless of whether he opens the season in the minors, Alzolay should have a role for Chicago at some point this season.