Alzolay (bicep) has been dealing with inflammation in his right bicep, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay was forced to leave his start Wednesday after just 3.2 innings of work. Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports that Alzolay claims his arm just "didn't feel right." The young right-hander will need some extra rest, but could see a return to the mound soon.