Alzolay (illness) struck out one and worked around a base hit in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday in the Cubs' 5-3 win over the Guardians in Cactus League play.

Alzolay had been in line to make his second appearance of spring training Friday, but the Cubs scratched him from the pitching schedule after he came down with the illness. The right-hander quickly overcame the ailment, clearing up any lingering concern about his status heading into Opening Day. Though Alzolay paced the Cubs with 22 saves in 2023, it's unclear if he'll begin the upcoming season as the team's primary closer after Chicago inked Hector Neris to a one-year, $9 million deal in January.