Alzolay was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay was lit up in Monday's series opener against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on 10 hits before getting yanked with two outs in the third inning, so this move wasn't unexpected, especially given the return of Kyle Hendricks from the injured list. Alzolay posted a 7.15 ERA and struck out 12 over 11.1 frames in three appearances with Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories