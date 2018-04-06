Alzolay is building up his arm strength in extended spring training and should head to Triple-A Iowa once he's ready to start, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

According to the report, Alzolay is healthy, he's just not ready to take on a starter's workload. He is already on the 40-man roster and could be an option in the big-league bullpen or rotation later this summer if he stays healthy.

