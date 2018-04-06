Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Building up arm strength in extended ST
Alzolay is building up his arm strength in extended spring training and should head to Triple-A Iowa once he's ready to start, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
According to the report, Alzolay is healthy, he's just not ready to take on a starter's workload. He is already on the 40-man roster and could be an option in the big-league bullpen or rotation later this summer if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....