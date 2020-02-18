Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Competing for rotation spot
Alzolay is competing for the Cubs' fifth starter role, though he is considered to be behind Tyler Chatwood in the race at the start of camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chatwood has the edge in experience, having pitched 828 innings at the MLB level versus just 12.1 for Alzolay. The latter had a little bit of prospect hype as he advanced through the minors, so he's worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn't seem like he'll be much of fantasy factor to begin the season. That could change if Chatwood stumbles and Alzolay works his way into the Chicago rotation.
