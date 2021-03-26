Alzolay is a candidate to being the regular season at the Cubs' alternate training site, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The team learned on Tuesday that it will have a fourth option year on Alzolay, meaning he can be moved to the minors or the alternate site without passing through waivers. If Alzolay starts at the alternate site, it gives the Cubs an easy way to manage the 26-year-old's innings this year. Alzolay hasn't topped 100 innings in a season since 2017, so it makes sense that the organization would build him up carefully. From a fantasy standpoint, Alzolay might be a more interesting option later in the season if he's been able to secure a more prominent role.