With Cole Hamels (oblique) landing on the 10-day injured list after Friday's start, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Alzolay could stick in the rotation for the time being.

Alzolay had been working as a sixth pitcher to give other members of the Cubs' rotation some extra rest heading into the All-Star break, but with Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) and now Hamels on the shelf, Alzolay could stick in a more conventional fifth starter role for a while. Hendricks is expected back soon, but it's unclear how long Hamels might be out. The 24-year-old Alzolay has pitched well in his limited time in the majors, posting a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with nine strikeouts in his first 8.2 innings. However, he's also walked six, so he'll need to exhibit better control to sustain his success. Alzolay is scheduled to make his second MLB start Monday against the Pirates.