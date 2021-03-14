The Cubs are awaiting word from the league on whether they'll have a fourth minor league option on Alzolay for the upcoming season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The issue comes down to how the shortened 2020 season will be treated for purposes of options. If the Cubs do have another option year with Alzolay, the righty could be sent to the alternate training site to start the year in an effort to manage his innings. He should still figure into the team's rotation plans for 2021 either way, as he posted a solid 2.95 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across six appearances (four starts) last season.