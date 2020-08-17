Alzolay was hit by a ball at the Cubs' alternate training site and suffered a minor forearm contusion, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay was one of the Cubs' top options to start during Monday's doubleheader, but he won't be ready to make his season debut after suffering his injury. Tyson Miller will make his major-league debut during Game 2 of the twin bill instead. However, manager David Ross stressed that Alzolay's injury isn't serious and said that he's still an option to start Wednesday, when the Cubs are slated to play another doubleheader against the Cardinals.