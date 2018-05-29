Alzolay was diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay suffered the injury during his start with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. The 23-year-old prospect had thrown four perfect innings before exiting with the injury. He'll be reevaluated in a few days, after which a potential timetable for his return will emerge.

