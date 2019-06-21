Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Earns win in debut
Alzolay (1-0) allowed one run on one hit and two walks across four innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mets. He struck out five.
Alzolay made his much-anticipated debut a memorable one, retiring 12 of the first 13 hitters he faced over four scoreless frames. He came back out for the ninth, allowing a solo home run and a walk before he was lifted, but Steve Cishek came on to secure the win. Alzolay was more effective than Tyler Chatwood was to begin the game and could be considered for a spot in the rotation. If so, his next outing would likely come at home against the Braves next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...