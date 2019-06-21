Alzolay (1-0) allowed one run on one hit and two walks across four innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mets. He struck out five.

Alzolay made his much-anticipated debut a memorable one, retiring 12 of the first 13 hitters he faced over four scoreless frames. He came back out for the ninth, allowing a solo home run and a walk before he was lifted, but Steve Cishek came on to secure the win. Alzolay was more effective than Tyler Chatwood was to begin the game and could be considered for a spot in the rotation. If so, his next outing would likely come at home against the Braves next week.