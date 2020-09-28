Alzolay (1-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

The Cubs almost let Alzolay's first win of the season slip away, as a 7-1 lead when the righty left the game finished as a narrow 10-8 win. It was still a great effort for Alzolay, who finishes the regular season with a 2.95 ERA and having allowed just two earned runs across his last nine innings. The 25-year-old seems unlikely to crack Chicago's postseason rotation, at least in the first round series against Miami beginning on Wednesday, but he figures to operate as an important long reliever out of the bullpen.