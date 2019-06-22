Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Entering rotation Tuesday
Alzolay will start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Armed with a plus fastball and plus curveball, Alzolay has the tools to have success turning a lineup over a couple times. This actually may hurt his short-term fantasy value, however, as he was more likely to qualify for a win working behind an opener. The Cubs will work with a six-man rotation next week, so it remains to be seen if Alzolay will work as a true starter after Tuesday's outing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.