Alzolay will start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Armed with a plus fastball and plus curveball, Alzolay has the tools to have success turning a lineup over a couple times. This actually may hurt his short-term fantasy value, however, as he was more likely to qualify for a win working behind an opener. The Cubs will work with a six-man rotation next week, so it remains to be seen if Alzolay will work as a true starter after Tuesday's outing.

