Alzolay was removed from Friday's start against the Marlins in the second inning with an apparent injury, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alzolay allowed a run in the first inning Friday, but he gave up a grand slam in the second inning before he was visited by a trainer and immediately removed from the game. Prior to his departure, the right-hander gave up six runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings. The nature and severity of the injury aren't yet clear.