Alzolay (1-2) earned the win Thursday after holding Atlanta to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings.

Making his first career start against Atlanta, Alzolay turned in an impressive performance. The only damage of the night came from an RBI single by Austin Riley in the fourth inning and a solo home run by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth. Otherwise, the 26-year-old looked strong in his longest outing of the season, throwing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes. Alzolay projects to take the mound next at home Tuesday against the Dodgers.