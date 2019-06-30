Alzolay is slated to start Monday's game against the Pirates, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs appear set to get by with a four-man rotation for the final week of the first half, but Alzolay will nonetheless keep his spot over Tyler Chatwood after turning in back-to-back strong outings. While his workload has been restricted in both appearances (one start), Alzolay has given the Cubs 8.2 quality innings, yielding only two runs and striking out nine. He'll likely have his pitch count bumped up Monday.

