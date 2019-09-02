The Cubs recalled Alzolay from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

According to Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, the Cubs intend to use Alzolay as a long man out of the bullpen in September, as the team doesn't have an opening in the rotation with Yu Darvish (forearm) on track to make his next start Saturday in Milwaukee. Alzolay missed some time at the tail end of July due to a biceps issue, but he looked sharp during his six appearances with Iowa in August, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 21.2 innings.