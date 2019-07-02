Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Gets hit hard in second start
Alzolay (1-1) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk across 2.2 innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He struck out three.
Alzolay may have nightmares of Josh Bell, as the Pittsburgh slugger tagged him for a three-run home run in the first inning, then launched a two-run bomb off of him in the second. The 24-year-old righty was off to a nice start with a 2.08 ERA through his first 8.2 innings of work, but that figure ballooned to 7.15 Monday. With Cole Hamels (oblique) on the IL, Alzolay could stick around as the Cubs' No. 5 starter, but they could also turn to Tyler Chatwood on an interim basis, sending Alzolay to the bullpen or, more likely, Triple-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...