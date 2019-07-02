Alzolay (1-1) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk across 2.2 innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Alzolay may have nightmares of Josh Bell, as the Pittsburgh slugger tagged him for a three-run home run in the first inning, then launched a two-run bomb off of him in the second. The 24-year-old righty was off to a nice start with a 2.08 ERA through his first 8.2 innings of work, but that figure ballooned to 7.15 Monday. With Cole Hamels (oblique) on the IL, Alzolay could stick around as the Cubs' No. 5 starter, but they could also turn to Tyler Chatwood on an interim basis, sending Alzolay to the bullpen or, more likely, Triple-A.