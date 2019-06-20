Alzolay will be called up from Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Alzolay won't be starting Thursday's game -- Tyler Chatwood will take the mound -- but he could make his major-league debut in long relief with Chatwood not fully stretched out as a starter, per Rogers. The 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and impressive 46:6 K:BB through 32 innings at Iowa this season.