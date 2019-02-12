Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Hindered by side injury
Alzolay (side) will be two weeks behind other pitchers during spring training, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Alzolay apparently felt something in his side while throwing last week, and seeing as his 2018 season was cut short due to a lat strain, the Cubs will proceed extra cautiously with the young right-hander. Alzolay figures to open the season back with Triple-A Iowa, where he posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across eight starts (39.2 innings) before getting hurt last season.
