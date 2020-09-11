Alzolay allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings against Cincinnati on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Alzolay gave up a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the second before settling down to retire seven of his final eight batters, but he was unable to make it to the fourth frame after tossing 78 pitches. Walks have been a driving force behind his high pitch counts; with the two he issued Thursday, Alzolay has now racked up seven free passes over his last 6.1 innings. Though the Cubs have a need for a fifth starter due to injuries in their rotation, it remains to be seen if they will continue to look to Alzolay as the answer. If he does get another start, it isn't likely to come until Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh.