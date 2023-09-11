Alzolay was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 10 with a right forearm strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay was bothered by an unspecified injury earlier this month and was not particularly sharp over his last few outings, and it turns out he is dealing with an issue that will cost him at least a couple weeks of action. The Cubs turned to Julian Merryweather for the save Sunday, so he is seemingly the favorite to work as the closer during Alzolay's absence.