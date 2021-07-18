Alzolay allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings versus Arizona on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Alzolay was able to put an end to his five-start losing streak, but the Cubs' lack of offense early on didn't make it easy. The right-hander got off the hook when the Cubs pulled ahead in the top of the ninth. The 26-year-old has a 4.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 83:24 K:BB through 82.1 innings this season. He lines up for another road start in St. Louis next week.