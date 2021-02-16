Alzolay is vying for an open rotation spot with the Cubs this spring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood are all gone, and Zach Davies and Jake Arrieta have been added to the mix. Behind those two additions and returning starters Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills, the Cubs seem to have a wide open fifth spot, and Alzolay may emerge as the favorite. He looked good in limited opportunities last season, posting a 2.95 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across six appearances (four starts). The 25-year-old had some decent prospect buzz as he moved up in Chicago's system, so the organization could be inclined to give him a shot.