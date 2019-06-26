Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Limited to 4.2 innings
Alzolay allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
Alzolay allowed a home run to Ronald Acuna on his first pitch of the contest, the only hit he surrendered throughout his start. He was dominant through four innings thereafter, allowing only one baserunner who reached via a free pass. However, things fell apart in the fifth frame as he walked three of the five batters he faced, including opposing pitcher Max Fried, prior to being pulled. Alzolay didn't show significant issues with his control throughout the minor leagues, though he now has issued six walks in 8.2 innings of work through two major-league appearances. He'll look to improve that in his next outing, currently scheduled to be a start at Pittsburgh on Monday.
