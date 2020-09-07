The Cubs list Alzolay as their scheduled starter for Thursday's series finale with the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay struggled in a spot start Saturday in a doubleheader with the Cardinals, giving up two runs on two hits and five walks over 2.2 innings. He was sent to the Cubs' alternate site afterward, but the team will give him at least one more chance to make a positive impression at the big-league level. Because Thursday's game will come less than 10 days after his demotion, the Cubs would likely need to place a player on the injured list in a corresponding move to facilitate Alzolay's return to the 28-man active roster. Chicago's rotation is a bit thin at the moment with both Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) on the shelf, so the club could really benefit if Alzolay pitches well. After Thursday, the Cubs wouldn't need a fifth starter again until Sept. 22, so Alzolay could be headed back to the alternate site following the outing versus the Reds.