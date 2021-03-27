Alzolay will likely be on the Cubs' Opening Day roster following a handful of moves by the team Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brad Wieck, Shelby Miller, Pedro Strop and Trevor Megill were all optioned to the minors, so Alzolay should be able to make the team, though it's unclear what his role will be. Bastian notes that Alzolay and Alec Mills could essentially split the fifth starter role, with the two working in tandem and keeping workloads more limited. That type of arrangement curbs the fantasy appeal of both players, at least until one of them potentially steps forward and grabs the rotation spot outright. Alzolay does also have a fourth minor-league option this year, an MLB arbitrator determined recently, so he could be sent down at some point even if he begins the year in the majors.