Alzolay allowed one run in four innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Jose Quintana (lat) returned from the injured list and pitched for the first time since Aug. 30, so the Cubs limited him to just two innings in his start, which opened up the middle innings for Alzolay. The 25-year-old looked good and set a new season high in strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 3.31 in the process. The Cubs don't seem to have an open rotation spot as they head into the postseason, but Alzolay could potentially have some value in a long relief role.