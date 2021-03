Alzolay pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Royals. He struck out one.

Alzolay is competing for a rotation spot this spring, and he followed staff ace Kyle Hendricks, who pitched the Cactus League opener Monday. Despite being second out the gates in the exhibition slate, Alzolay will likely slot in behind the likes of Zach Davies, Jake Arrieta and Alec Mills during the regular season. Veteran Trevor Williams is also in the mix for a back-end spot.