Alzolay (side) is scheduled to resume throwing later in the week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay has been shut down for a couple of weeks due to a side issue, but he's finally ready to return to a throwing program. The plan is for the youngster to play light catch either Thursday or Friday before ramping things up from there. At this point, it's unclear if Alzolay will be ready for the start of the season. He's expected to open the year with Triple-A Iowa.