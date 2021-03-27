Alzolay has beaten out Alec Mills to be the Cubs' fifth starter, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The fact that Alzolay is opening in the rotation doesn't mean he'll stick there all year, as the Cubs have talked about rotation pitchers through the final couple rotation spots to manage their innings. Still, it's a very positive sign with regards to how important the team believes him to be this season. Alzolay flashed potential in 21.1 innings last season, striking out 33.3 percent of opposing batters en route to a 2.95 ERA, but he also walked batters at a 14.9 percent clip. He'll have to improve his command if he's to live up to his potential, but he's a good bet to help fantasy teams with a fair number of strikeouts even if his ERA and WHIP aren't great.