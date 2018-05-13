Alzolay, who is starting Sunday for Triple-A Iowa, could be in line to start for the Cubs as part of a doubleheader Saturday in Cincinnati, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

There is no indication at this point that the Cubs are actually leaning this way, but Alzolay certainly is pitching well enough to earn the opportunity. Through four starts in Iowa, the 23-year-old is 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. More details on Chicago's plans for the doubleheader should emerge later in the week, but even if Alzolay doesn't get the call, he could be an option to bolster the team's bullpen at some point this summer.