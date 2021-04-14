Alzolay was optioned to the Cubs' alternate training site Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Alzolay started the year as the Cubs' fifth starter but has been charged with losses in each of his first two starts. During that time, he allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 10 in 10.1 innings. He'll attempt to right the ship at the team's alternate camp, while Alec Mills could take over as Chicago's No. 5 starter going forward.
